Patchy frost before dawn; Mostly sunny, mild today

Today will begin with patchy frost possible overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
During the day, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy, though clouds will increase in the early hours of Saturday morning.
On Saturday clouds will continue to increase, with a slight chance of showers starting in the afternoon but ending a few hours after midnight. Highs will be around 60 degrees.
Outside of showers, clouds will decrease over Saturday night as temperatures fall to around 40 degrees.
On Sunday, there will again be a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, but otherwise skies will be mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Sunday night, skies will gradually clear as temperature fall to a low around 40 degrees.