Sunny, warm today; Mostly clear skies expected through Saturday

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.

Temperatures today will be fairly seasonable with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

On Friday, it will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 88 degrees. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows around 68 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny, with temperatures climbing just a little further to around 90 degrees, falling to a low around 70 degrees under mostly clear skies overnight.