Sunny, warm today; Mostly clear skies expected through Saturday

Today will be mostly sunny with seaonable temperatures. Highs will be around 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There is a slight chance for isolated showers today.
Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.
Temperatures today will be fairly seasonable with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. pic.twitter.com/GxkGBcUoKf— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 11, 2024
On Friday, it will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 88 degrees. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows around 68 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny, with temperatures climbing just a little further to around 90 degrees, falling to a low around 70 degrees under mostly clear skies overnight.
