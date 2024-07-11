Sunny, warm today; Mostly clear skies expected through Saturday

Updated July 11, 2024
Today will be mostly sunny with seaonable temperatures. Highs will be around 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a slight chance for isolated showers today.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.

On Friday, it will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 88 degrees. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows around 68 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny, with temperatures climbing just a little further to around 90 degrees, falling to a low around 70 degrees under mostly clear skies overnight.

