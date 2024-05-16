Patchy fog this morning, then mostly sunny, warm today

There will be patchy fog this morning, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight, clouds will increase, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting around midnight. Lows will be around 62 degrees.

Tomorrow, there will be a chance of rain and storms during the morning, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon. Highs will be around 77 degrees.

The rain and chance of thunderstorms will continue overnight, falling to a chance of showers and storms a few hours after midnight. Lows will be around 62 degrees.

On Saturday, the chance of showers will continue through the morning, though thunderstorm chances are expected to drop off mid-morning before starting around noon. Rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, dropping to a slight chance of both before dark.

The slight precipitation chances are expected to trail off after midnight.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day on Saturday, for partly cloudy skies overnight.

High temperatures on Saturday will be around 77 degrees, falling to a low around 61 degrees overnight.

