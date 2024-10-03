Patchy fog this morning; Sunny, warm weather expected through Saturday

There will be patchy fog this morning, but otherwise it will be sunny and warm through the end of the week and first part of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There could be areas of local dense fog in more southern counties, including Butler and Warren counties.
Fog will be possible tonight especially along and south of I-70. pic.twitter.com/mVw7ZxegM7— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 2, 2024
Highs today will be around 77 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows around 50 degrees.
Friday will be sunny and a little warmer, with temperatures rising to around 80 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night and lows around 52 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with highs around 78 degrees, followed by a clear night with a low around 56 degrees.
