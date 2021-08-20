Patchy fog this morning; Isolated showers this afternoon

There will be patchy fog again to this morning, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny today with isolated showers developing this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Temperatures will be hot, with highs around 88 degrees, falling to a low around 68 degrees overnight.
Skies will also be mostly sunny on Saturday, though clouds are expected to gradually increase as the day goes on.
Highs on Saturday will be around 90 degrees, falling to around 71 degrees Saturday night.
The NWS predicted Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers during the day and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach up around 90 degrees, falling to around 70 degrees Sunday night.
