Patchy fog this morning; Hot, humid with isolated rain, storms today

On Sunday, there will be a chance of spotty showers and storms starting soon after dawn and continuing throughout the night.

Highs will be around 92 degrees, with heat index values around 96 degrees. Lows will be around 73 degrees Sunday night.

On Monday, the NWS predicts that a cold front will move south toward the Ohio Valley, which could push storms ahead of it.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with showers becoming likely in the afternoon.

Chances will decrease again around dark, though it will continue throughout the night.

Temperatures will be cooler on Monday, with a high around 88 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.