Patchy fog this morning; Daily chance of showers, storms to linger into weekend

Temperatures will be warm during the day, with a high around 86 degrees, but will cool after the sun goes down to a low around 67 degrees.

On Saturday, the NWS predicted a chance of showers beginning in the morning and lingering throughout the night, as well as a slight chance for thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and ending early Sunday morning.

There will be partly cloudy skies again Saturday that will carry on through the night.

High temperatures will be hot, at around 88 degrees, cooling to around 71 degrees overnight.