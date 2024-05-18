Patchy fog this morning; Clearing skies, warm temperatures today

Today will start out mostly cloudy with patchy fog, but the fog will clear as clouds decrease and temperatures rise, for a hot, mostly sunny afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon that is expected to end around dark. Highs will be around 82 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs rising to around 87 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 61 degrees.
Monday will be similar to Sunday, with sunny skies and highs around 88 degrees, then a mostly clear night with lows around 64 degrees.
