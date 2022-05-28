Patchy fog this morning ahead of sunny, hot Memorial Day weekend

There will be patchy fog to start today, but otherwise clouds will gradually decrease today for a mostly sunny, hot Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Temperatures will be warm today, with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
For Sunday, it will be hot and mostly sunny, with highs climbing up to around 83 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 64 degrees.
Skies will be mostly clear both day and night on Memorial Day, with highs getting even hotter, reaching up around 88 degrees. Overnight temperatures will stay mild, with a low of around 67 degrees.
