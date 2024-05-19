Patchy fog possible early this morning; Sunny skies throughout today

Monday will be similar to Sunday’s weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low of 65 degrees.

On Tuesday, sunny skies continue to reign, however, there’s a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 88 degrees, while lows fall into the upper 60s overnight.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but dry.

The next widespread chance for showers and storms is likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, with slightly cooler conditions for the second half of the workweek, the NWS said.

Highs will be near 83 degrees, while the low will fall around 62 degrees.