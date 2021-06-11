Patchy fog overnight; high near 90 Saturday with showers possible

Patchy fog is likely into the morning after scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through the region.
There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Saturday, which otherwise will be mostly sunny with a high around 89 degrees.
A chance of showers and storms returns Saturday night, mainly during the early morning hours. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Skies will be mostly sunny, but it won’t be as hot Sunday with highs around 86 degrees. After a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., there is only a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms after noon. Skies stay mostly clear at night, with overnight lows falling to around 62 degrees.
Monday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees. Monday night will stay clear with a low around 59 degrees.