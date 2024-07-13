Partly sunny but hot today

Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal today with afternoon highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. pic.twitter.com/giTHyRMfcB — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 13, 2024

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms before and after 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs around 92 degrees, though high humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees outside. Heat indices of around 100 degrees will be possible Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday night, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise it will be partly cloudy with lows around 76 degrees.

Monday will be hot and sunny, with highs around 96 degrees but heat index values again rising to around 100 degrees.

Monday night, it will be mostly clear with a low around 76 degrees.