Partly sunny but hot today

It will be partly sunny and hot, with highs around 90 degrees and a slight chance of scattered shows and storms, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms before and after 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs around 92 degrees, though high humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees outside. Heat indices of around 100 degrees will be possible Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday night, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise it will be partly cloudy with lows around 76 degrees.

Monday will be hot and sunny, with highs around 96 degrees but heat index values again rising to around 100 degrees.

Monday night, it will be mostly clear with a low around 76 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

