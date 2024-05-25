Partly sunny, warm today with chance of showers, thunderstorms

On Sunday, clouds will build back up, with breezy winds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting around noon. Both rain and storms will be likely in the evening and will continue into the early-morning hours, when storm chances will begin to fall, though rain will still be likely through sunrise on Monday.

Severe weather threat lies heavily on Sunday, and central/south central Ohio may see storms Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/prMOttqNHI — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 24, 2024

Highs will be around 85 degrees, falling to a low around 68 degrees overnight.

Rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms to start off Memorial Day. Both rain and storm chances will gradually fall during the day and first part of the night, with chances finally trailing off after midnight. As precipitation chances fall, so will cloud coverage, for mostly cloudy skies to start the day falling to partly cloudy skies overnight.

Highs on Monday will be around 79 degrees, falling to lows around 58 degrees overnight.