Partly sunny, warm today ahead of rain, storms Wednesday

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 68 degrees. Overnight, there will be a slight chance of rain after midnight, along with a slight chance of thunder as it gets closer to dawn. Lows overnight will be around 59 degrees.

Wednesday will be rainy throughout the day, with showers likely shortly after the sun rises. It will be a blustery day, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Highs will be around 72 degrees.