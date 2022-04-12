Partly sunny, warm today ahead of rain, storms Wednesday

After overnight rain, today will be a partly sunny, warm break before showers and thunderstorms return on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 68 degrees. Overnight, there will be a slight chance of rain after midnight, along with a slight chance of thunder as it gets closer to dawn. Lows overnight will be around 59 degrees.
Wednesday will be rainy throughout the day, with showers likely shortly after the sun rises. It will be a blustery day, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Highs will be around 72 degrees.
There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms during the day, but the NWS said it expects storms to arrive in the evening and overnight, some of which could be strong to severe. The main threat from the storms will be damaging wind and possible heavy rainfall.
The rain and storms will continue through most of the night, though the NWS predicted storm chances will fall away early Thursday morning and the rain will trail off by dawn.
Lows on Wednesday night will be around 47 degrees.
On Thursday, blustery winds will continue and clouds will quickly decrease for a mostly sunny, breezy day. Highs will be around 61 degrees.
Thursday night will be calmer as winds fall and temperatures drop to a low around 41 degrees.
