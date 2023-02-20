Partly sunny skies, unseasonably warm for Presidents Day

Unseasonably warm conditions will continue this holiday week through Thursday, when gusty winds arrive ahead of a cold front that will bring a 40-degree temperature drop.
Presidents Day today will be partly sunny with a high in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[6:55 PM] Increasing clouds tonight will aid in keeping Monday morning's temperatures to be around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/yRQ256r6ON— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 19, 2023
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with the overnight temperature still above normal in the lower 40s.
Mostly sunny skies prevail Tuesday, which will have a high in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It also will be breezy with with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. A light and variable wind in the evening. The overnight low will fall to around 35 degrees, and there is a chance of rain after 1 a.m.
Wednesday will be rainy, breezy and warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day but chances fall off during the early overnight hours, which will be breezy with a low in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees and windy. However, a cold front will arrive that will cause temperatures overnight to plummet below freezing to around 27 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny but much colder with a high near 37 degrees. There is a chance of snow Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 30 degrees.
