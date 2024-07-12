Partly sunny, hot with chance of showers today

Highs today will be in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. There will be a chance for thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon into this evening. pic.twitter.com/5cu4dRsWiZ — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 12, 2024

Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 91 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 70 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning and mid to late afternoon, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high around 92 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 74 degrees.

Hot tempeartures continue into next week with highs in the mid-90s Monday and low 90s Tuesday.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will linger through Tuesday.