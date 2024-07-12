Partly sunny, hot with chance of showers today

Today will be partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 89 degrees.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy, with lows around 69 degrees.
Highs today will be in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. There will be a chance for thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon into this evening. pic.twitter.com/5cu4dRsWiZ— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 12, 2024
Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 91 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 70 degrees.
On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning and mid to late afternoon, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high around 92 degrees.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 74 degrees.
Hot tempeartures continue into next week with highs in the mid-90s Monday and low 90s Tuesday.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will linger through Tuesday.
