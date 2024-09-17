Partly sunny, hot today; Slight chance of rain Wednesday

Today will be partly sunny and hot, with highs around 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with lows around 64 degrees.
On Wednesday, it will be partly sunny and hot again, though the NWS said that a low-pressure area moving northwest from the Atlantic coast will bring a small chance of showers, with the NWS predicting a 19% chance of rain in Dayton.
So you're saying there's a chance?— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 15, 2024
[5:15 PM] An area of low pressure will move northwest from the Atlantic coast into the central Appalachians this week. pic.twitter.com/8HZT0joa7C
Highs will be around 84 degrees.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows around 62 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 87 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 60 degrees.
