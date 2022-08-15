springfield-news-sun logo
Partly sunny; high 70′s today and mostly dry conditions all week

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Scattered rain showers may be possible going from Sunday into Monday with isolated and spotty patterns, NWS said.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cooler with a low of 62 degrees.

Below temperatures are expected for this week, the NWS said., with episodic low chances for showers through Tuesday.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. The high may be 80 degrees and the low may be 61 degrees.

Overnight brings dry conditions and a partly overcast forecast.

Wednesday is mostly sunny and the seasonably warm weather continues with a high of 81 degrees. By Wednesday night, skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 62 degrees.

Sunshine marks a bright day for Thursday. Pleasant but seasonably warm weather trends continue as well. The high will be 82 degrees.

Thursday night is dry, partly cloudy with a low of 62 degrees.

Mild temperatures and relatively dry weather continues Friday and into the weekend, however, there’s a chance of rain showers with thunderstorms to come.

