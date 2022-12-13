Partly sunny, cool today; Rain starts late tonight

It will be partly sunny and cool today, with rain starting late tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 44 degrees.
Overnight, there will be a chance of rain starting after midnight, with showers likely by 4 a.m. Lows will be around 38 degrees.
The rain will continue through the day and overnight on Wednesday, with gusty winds during the morning.
Highs will be around 47 degrees, and temperatures will fall only a few degrees overnight to around 44 degrees.
Rain chances will trail off during the day on Thursday and clouds will decrease, for partly cloudy skies in the evening. Clouds will increase again overnight ahead of a slight chance of rain before the sun rises on Friday.
Highs will be around 53 degrees during the day, falling to around 33 degrees overnight.
