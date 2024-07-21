Partly sunny but hot today; chances of showers and storms Monday

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, while highs will be near 85 degrees with light but varied winds.

Mostly overcast skies set in Monday night with a chance of thunderstorms and showers. Lows will fall around 66 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain showers with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon once more. The high of the day will rise around 84 degrees.

Tuesday night brings on and off rain showers and thunderstorms with lows in the upper 60s.

More rain showers are possible Wednesday morning and afternoon with highs near 85 degrees, with additional rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms overnight. The low will fall around 69 degrees.