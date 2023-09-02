Partly cloudy, hot today; Hot, sunny on Sunday, Labor Day

Today will be partly cloudy and hot, with highs around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will decrease overnight, as temperatures fall to a low around 68 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and hot, with highs rising to around 90 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 69 degrees.

For Labor Day, the NWS is predicting a similar forecast, with sunny skies and highs around 93 degrees. There will be a few clouds Monday night but it will stay mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 69 degrees.