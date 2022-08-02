Partly cloudy, hot today; Heat index above 100 expected Wednesday

BreakingNews
Mourners recall fallen Clark County deputy’s humor, service and kindness
It will be partly cloudy and hot today, with highs around 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will also be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 71 degrees.

Wednesday will be breezy, sunny, hot and humid, pushing heat index values up as high as 102 degrees. Otherwise, highs will be around 94 degrees.

On Wednesday night, clouds will gradually increase, with a chance of rain starting soon after midnight and a slight chance of thunderstorms around dawn on Thursday. Lows will be around 75 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers Thursday morning, with rain likely by the afternoon. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon. The rain and chance of storms will continue through the afternoon and after night falls, only starting to decrease after midnight.

There will still be a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms by the time the sun rises on Friday.

Temperatures will be hot on Thursday, with a high around 89 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

