Oppressive heat and humid air strikes for the week

Heat will return with maximum heat index values between 100 to 105 on Wednesday, the NWS said.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot with highs hitting 97 degrees. Thunderstorms and rain showers may occur after 2 p.m.

Additional storms and showers may occur Wednesday evening before 8 p.m., otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. The low will be 67 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 89 degrees.

Thursday night involves mostly clear conditions and dry weather. Lows will be around the mid 60′s.

Sunshine, humidity and heat are expected Friday.