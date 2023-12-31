New Year’s Eve day, night brings overcast skies with possible snow showers and flurries

A quarter inch looks to be a high-end amount and should be limited to the I-70 corridor and northward, the NWS said. New Year’s Eve night brings a chance of snow showers before 7 p.m., followed by scattered flurries after 10 p.m.

New Year’s Day involves dry but mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 39 degrees. The night will be mostly cloudy but freezing with a low of 25 degrees.

Sunshine brings warmer respite on Tuesday with a high of 43 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies set in Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. The next weather trough brings a brief shot of rain and snow Wednesday night to Thursday morning, according to the NWS. Wednesday night will mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high of 38 degrees. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies, cold temperatures and a low of 22 degrees.

High pressure and dry air return for Thursday night and Friday