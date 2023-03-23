Multiple rounds of rain bring flooding risk today through Saturday

Multiple rounds of rainfall today through Saturday morning will bring the risk of flooding.
A flood watch will be in effect from 8 p.m. today through 2 p.m. Saturday for Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. This means that conditions are favorable for flooding.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout today, and showers will continue Friday. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially Friday night.
Every year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other severe weather hazard, mainly because people don’t realize the incredible power of water, NWS officials said.
Just 6 inches of swift-moving flood water can knock over an adult; 12 inches can carry away small cars; and 18 to 24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks.
Many homeowners experience flooded basements following heavy rain.
The American Red Cross says items should be thrown out if they absorb water and can’t be cleaned or disinfected, such as mattresses, carpet and stuffed animals, as well as any food, drink and medicine that were exposed to flood water — including canned goods, baby bottle nipples and sealed food containers.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said mold can be washed off most hard surfaces with detergent and clean water.
Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend.
Today will be breezy and warmer with a high near 68 degrees. The overnight low will fall to around 43 degrees.
Friday will be cooler with a high around 50 degrees, but the overnight low will not drop much, only to around 44 degrees.
Showers are expected to continue through Saturday morning before trailing off in the afternoon. It will be windy with a high near 63 degrees.
Sunday is expected to be sunny and dry with a high near 59 degrees.
