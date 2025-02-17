Mostly sunny with very cold temps today, tonight

Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 23 degrees and wind chill values as low as minus one degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be mostly cloud but cold as lows fall near nine degrees.
Wind chill values between 5 degrees below and 10 degrees below will be possible tonight into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday brings mostly overcast skies with highs of 20 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. The lows will be near 12 degrees.
The NWS said snow will be possible Wednesday into early Thursday. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are on the forecast. Otherwise, expect mostly overcast skies with highs around 20 degrees.
Wednesday night brings a chance of additional snow showers with lows falling around 10 degrees.
It’ll be mostly cloudy Thursday with highs of 21 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night as lows drop down to nine degrees.
