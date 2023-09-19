Mostly sunny with highs in upper 70s

Weather
By
36 minutes ago
X

Today will be mostly sunny and warm as temperatures gradually rise this week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs today will be around 77 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with a low around 55 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as well, with highs rising to around 83 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds on Thursday, though it will still be mostly sunny with highs around 85 degrees.

On Thursday night it will again be partly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees.

In Other News
1
Mostly sunny today with isolated showers possible; Warmer temps return...
2
Partly sunny skies, a chance of showers and storms this afternoon and...
3
Warm with increasing clouds today, tonight
4
Sunny, warm today with highs in upper 70s
5
Sunny, warm today; Rain chances return this weekend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top