Mostly sunny, warm today; threat for showers late

Colorful leaves are all around Monday morning, Oct. 23, 2023 at Rentschler Forest MetroPark.

Updated 31 minutes ago
It will be mostly sunny and warm today with the threat of showers and storms late.

The high for today will be near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 60 degrees. There is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 a.m.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues Sunday, which otherwise will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 47 degrees.

Columbus Day will be mostly sunny but much cooler with a high near 60 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 38 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 56 degrees. Patchy frost is expected during the overnight hours, when the low temperature will fall to around 36 degrees.

