Mostly sunny, warm today; Showers, storms tomorrow

Today will be mostly sunny and warm before rain and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, return for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs today will be around 75 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. There will be some breezy winds this afternoon that will fall again in the evening.
Overnight, clouds will gradually build up as temperatures fall to around 56 degrees.
On Wednesday, there will be a slight chance of rain shortly before dawn, but showers will be likely for the rest of the day, starting just after the sun rises.
There will be a chance of thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon, but the NWS said strong to severe storms may be possible at times late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Storms will bring locally heavy rain, making flooding possible, especially in areas that have received repeated rounds of rainfall.
Rain chances will start to fall a few hours after midnight, and rain chances will continue to dwindle before dropping away shortly after dawn on Thursday.
Temperatures on Wednesday will be a little cooler, with highs only around 72 degrees and lows around 60 degrees.
Clouds will decrease during the day on Thursday, though it will still be partly cloudy in the afternoon as rain and thunderstorm chances increase again. The greatest storm chances will come Thursday evening, though the NWS didn’t predict as much rain as on Wednesday night.
There will be a chance of rain and thunder throughout the night, with thunderstorm chances falling away shortly after dawn again on Friday.
Thursday’s temperatures will be much warmer, with highs around 82 degrees and lows around 67 degrees.
