Mostly sunny, warm today; Showers, storms tomorrow

Rain chances will start to fall a few hours after midnight, and rain chances will continue to dwindle before dropping away shortly after dawn on Thursday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be a little cooler, with highs only around 72 degrees and lows around 60 degrees.

Clouds will decrease during the day on Thursday, though it will still be partly cloudy in the afternoon as rain and thunderstorm chances increase again. The greatest storm chances will come Thursday evening, though the NWS didn’t predict as much rain as on Wednesday night.

There will be a chance of rain and thunder throughout the night, with thunderstorm chances falling away shortly after dawn again on Friday.

Thursday’s temperatures will be much warmer, with highs around 82 degrees and lows around 67 degrees.