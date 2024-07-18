Mostly sunny, warm today; More sun, warm temperatures to end week

Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 79 degrees, followed by a mostly clear, cool night with lows around 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Friday will be similar to today, though temperatures will rise to around 82 degrees under sunny skies, then fall overnight to around 59 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will climb a little more on Saturday, with sunny skies and highs near 85 degrees, then fall to around 62 degrees overnight with partly cloudy skies.
