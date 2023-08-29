Mostly sunny, warm today; More clouds overnight ahead of cool Wednesday

It will be mostly sunny and warm today, with highs around 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will increase overnight as temperatures fall to around 59 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to start, though skies will clear again by the evening. It will be a cool day, with highs only reaching 72 degrees.

Tomorrow night will be mostly clear with a low around 51 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures rising a little from Wednesday to around 76 degrees.

Thursday night will be clear with a low around 55 degrees.