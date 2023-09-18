Mostly sunny today with dry and seasonably mild conditions this week

Dry and seasonably mild conditions will prevail through most of this week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Mostly sunny skies greet people today with highs in the mid-70s, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low of 51 degrees.

The forecast for Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 77 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear but cool with temperatures falling into the mid-50s.

Sunshine continues into Wednesday, bringing a high of 83 degrees for the day. Partly cloudy conditions are expected Wednesday with a low around 59 degrees.

A mostly sunny sky strolls in Thursday with a high of 86 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy sky Thursday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Warm temperatures and sunny conditions are expected Friday into the weekend.