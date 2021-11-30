springfield-news-sun logo
Mostly sunny today; Chance of rain expected Wednesday

Weather
By Daniel Susco
34 minutes ago

It will be mostly sunny today with a high around 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will increase overnight, for mostly cloudy skies by morning on Wednesday. Lows will dip down below freezing to around 30 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a slight chance of rain throughout the day, with a possibility for a brief mix with some snow in the morning.

The rain is expected to move out in the evening, for dry, breezy conditions overnight. Clouds will start to gradually decrease after midnight, for partly clear skies around dawn.

Highs on Wednesday will be around 49 degrees, and lows will be around 43 degrees.

For Thursday, it will be partly sunny, warmer and windy, with gusts of up to 30 to 35 mph possible. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

Clouds will continue to decrease in the afternoon, for mostly clear skies after dark. Winds will also decrease for a calmer night as temperatures fall to around 35 degrees.

About the Author

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

