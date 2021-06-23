Mostly sunny, pleasant today; storms return Friday

Temperatures remain below normal, but a warmup begins today, which will be mostly sunny with a high around 78 degrees.
Skies stay mostly clear tonight, which will have an overnight low around 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Lightning Safety Awareness Week continues through June 26. Lightning can be deadly, so it's important to seek shelter when "thunder roars." Know you safe place from lightning. pic.twitter.com/mPXPQJDHDc— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 22, 2021
Much warmer weather returns for Thursday, which will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
A chance of afternoon showers returns for Friday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.
A chance of showers continues into Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 71 degrees.
A wet weekend is expected, with a chance of showers on Saturday. After 2 p.m., showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees. Saturday night, showers remain likely with a thunderstorm possible before 2 a.m., followed by a chance of showers. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.