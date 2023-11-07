Mostly sunny, mild today with chance of rain overnight

Today will be mostly sunny and mild, with decreasing clouds and highs around 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The clouds will increase again after midnight, when there will also be a slight chance of showers. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer, with a slight chance of rain throughout the day. Highs will be around 72 degrees.

On Wednesday night, winds and rain chances will increase, for breezy winds around midnight and showers likely in the early-morning hours. Lows will be around 56 degrees.

Rain chances will fall around dawn on Thursday, though there will still be a chance of showers through the morning. Otherwise it will be partly sunny and cool with highs around 63 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers that will continue through morning. Lows will be around 41 degrees.