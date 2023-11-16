Mostly sunny, mild today; Rain to start overnight

Today will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs around 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, though, clouds will increase, with a chance of rain starting around midnight. Showers will be likely starting shortly before dawn on Friday. Lows will be around 51 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cooler, rainy and breezy, with gusts as high as 24 mph and highs around 62 degrees.

Rain chances will fall after night falls, for a slight chance of rain that will trail off around midnight. Clouds will also quickly decrease, for mostly clear skies after midnight.

Temperatures will fall to around freezing, with lows around 31 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny again and chilly, with highs around 48 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 30 degrees.