Mostly sunny, hot today; Rain to return Friday

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs reaching up around 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 58 degrees.
Tomorrow will be similar during the day, with highs around 86 degrees under sunny skies. Tomorrow night, though, clouds will gradually increase, with lows around 64 degrees.
Friday will be rainy, with a chance of showers in the morning, and rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80 degrees.
There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the night as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees.
