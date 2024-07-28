Mostly sunny, hot and humid today; Chances of showers tonight

An unsettled weather pattern will develop for Sunday and continue through the week, with several episodes of showers and storms expected through the workweek.

Seasonably warm and humid conditions will prevail through the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies today will be mostly sunny with hot and humid conditions as temperatures rise to 92 degrees for the high. Tonight has a 70% chance of on and off rain showers with a possible thunderstorm later on.

The lows will fall around 71 degrees.

On Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. are possible. Highs will be near 87 degrees. By Monday night, additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected with lows falling into the lower 70s.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. is possible Tuesday, with more showers likely and a possible thunderstorm between 2 to 5 p.m., followed by additional showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

Highs will rise around 90 degrees, while the lows will fall to around 71 degrees.

Tuesday night brings more showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., but otherwise will be partly cloudy. The low will fall around 71 degrees.92 deg

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. Conditions will be very hot and humid as highs rise around 92 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy as lows fall around 71 degrees.

