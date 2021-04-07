Sunny skies, highs near 80 again Wednesday; rain on its way

Thursday night, there is a chance of showers before 9 p.m. The overnight low will fall to around 53 degrees. Rainfall between one-tenth and one-quarter inch are possible.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.

Wet weather is expected for the weekend.

Showers are likely Saturday, and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees. Saturday night showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible before 8 p.m., followed by a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 am. Sunday. Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees.

Sunday will be cooler with seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s and partly sunny skies, There is a chance of showers after 8 a.m. Sunday nigh will be partly cloudy with overnight lows around 47 degrees.