Mostly sunny, highs in 80s with areas of smoke; rain returns Thursday

Morning fog will burn off today, but hazy skies will as northwesterly wind flows usher in smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

The high temperature will be near 84 degrees under mostly sunny skies, with areas of smoke, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight, there still will be areas of smoke before midnight. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hotter with a high near 89 degrees. The first half of the day should stay mostly dry, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon and extending into Thursday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 69 degrees, according to the NWS.

[5:35 PM] Temperatures trend much warmer on Thursday and will persist into the weekend, with repeated rounds of showers and storms possible. pic.twitter.com/1QbZhVXWIi — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 27, 2023

It will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees Friday, which again has a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Friday night showers are likely, and possibly a thunderstorm. It will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 70 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. There is a chance of showers, then showers are likely along with a possible thunderstorm during the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and a thunderstorm possibly before 2 a.m. The overnight low will be around 67 degrees.

It will be a soggy Sunday, and not quite as hot with a high temperature near 83 degrees. There is a chance of showers to start, then showers will be likely, and thunderstorms will be possible as well starting in the afternoon. Showers and storms remain in the forecast Sunday night.