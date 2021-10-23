Mostly sunny, cool today; Warm front to bring rain, storms Sunday, Monday

In the afternoon there will also be a chance for embedded thunderstorms, which will dip somewhat, but not disappear, after dark.

The rain is expected to continue through the night on Sunday, and into Monday morning.

Highs on Sunday will be around 68 degrees, only falling a little overnight to a low around 59 degrees.

On Monday, showers will continue, though the NWS predicted chances will fall as the day goes on.

Despite this, the NWS also predicted a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon before both rain and storm chances drop off after dark.

Once rain chances fall Monday night, the NWS expects clouds will slowly decrease, for mostly clear skies by sunrise on Tuesday.

Highs Monday will again be around 68 degrees, though temperatures will dip farther Monday night to a low around 47 degrees.