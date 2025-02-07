Mostly sunny, cold today; Freezing rain possible Saturday

Dry weather expected today before another round of precip returns Saturday. Some light freezing rain is possible early Saturday morning, but temps will quickly warm up and result in rain for most throughout the day. Freezing rain may return Sat night, mainly near/north of I-70. pic.twitter.com/kLZIFQ7HPM — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 7, 2025

Tomorrow there will be a slight chance of rain in the morning, with showers likely starting in the afternoon and a chance of rain after nightfall mixing with snow around midnight.

Depending on morning showers and temperatures, there could be some freezing rain, but by the time widespread showers move into the region precipitation will be rain, according to NWS.

The NWS said that patchy freezing drizzle or freezing rain will be possible on Saturday night, and could create a light glaze of ice, particularly on untreated and elevated surfaces.

Highs will be around 42 degrees, falling to around 28 degrees overnight.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 39 degrees, followed by a cloudy night with lows around 25 degrees.