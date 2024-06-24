Mostly sunny but warm today, mostly clear skies overnight

A brief respite in the heat and humidity is expected today before warmer and more humid air quickly builds back into the region on Tuesday, along with chances for storms Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows falling around 65 degrees.

Tuesday brings a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. along with sunny skies. Hotter and more humid conditions make a return with highs in the mid-90s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. The lows will fall around 74 degrees.

On Wednesday, partly sunny skies strike, however, there’s a likely chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 91 degrees, while the lows will drop down to 64 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with possible showers and storms.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 85 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with lows falling into the lower 60s.

Drier and cooler conditions will then return for the last part of the workweek.

Holly Souther

