Mostly sunny but warm today, Monday

Monday will be nearly equal to today’s weather with sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees. Mostly overcast skies are expected Monday night with temperatures dropping down into the lower 60s.

Tuesday brings more sunshine and warm temperatures with highs in the lower 80s, while the overnight will be partly overcast with lows of 65 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies will occur Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s, followed by a partly cloudy overnight as the lows fall to around 62 degrees.