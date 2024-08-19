Mostly sunny but warm today, clear skies tonight

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
55 minutes ago
X

Drier conditions will filter and settle into the region Monday, persisting through the entirety of the workweek.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s, followed by a mostly clear sky tonight as temperatures fall down into the lower 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The NWS said a dry airmass will become entrenched across the Ohio Valley for most, if not all, of the upcoming week, leading to below normal temperatures and abundant sunshine, especially midweek.

Tuesday brings more sunny skies and pleasant temperatures as highs will remain in the 70s yet again. Tuesday night will be mostly clear but cool with lows around 51 degrees.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs near 77 degrees, followed by a clear overnight and cool temperatures. The low will fall around 53 degrees.

On Thursday, sunny skies beckon with slightly warm temperatures for the day. Highs will be near 82 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 56 degrees. Thursday night will be clear but cool.

A gradual warming trend will evolve once again by next weekend, according to the NWS.

In Other News
1
Rain showers and storms set for this morning, afternoon and tonight
2
Warm, breezy with scattered showers, thunderstorms this afternoon...
3
Hot with scattered rain, storms; Strong to severe storms possible in...
4
Partly sunny, warm today ahead of overnight showers, thunderstorms
5
Sunny, warm today; Rain expected tomorrow night

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top