Mostly sunny but warm today, clear skies tonight

Temperatures in the 40s in August?! It will be harder for area ridge tops and urban areas to cool below 50°, but most areas are forecast to be in the middle to upper 40s on Wednesday morning. Consider this your early heads up for bus stop! 🚍 pic.twitter.com/a3jJi7PWgA — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 18, 2024

The NWS said a dry airmass will become entrenched across the Ohio Valley for most, if not all, of the upcoming week, leading to below normal temperatures and abundant sunshine, especially midweek.

Tuesday brings more sunny skies and pleasant temperatures as highs will remain in the 70s yet again. Tuesday night will be mostly clear but cool with lows around 51 degrees.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs near 77 degrees, followed by a clear overnight and cool temperatures. The low will fall around 53 degrees.

On Thursday, sunny skies beckon with slightly warm temperatures for the day. Highs will be near 82 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 56 degrees. Thursday night will be clear but cool.

A gradual warming trend will evolve once again by next weekend, according to the NWS.