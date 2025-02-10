Cloudy and cold with snow showers possible tonight

Updated Feb 11, 2025
Snow and wintry precipitation are possible today, with a chance for accumulating snow.

The best chance for snow in the Miami Valley will be around 6 to 8 p.m. for Butler, Montgomery, Clark and Greene counties, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Warren County could get snow between 6 to 10 p.m.

The Miami Valley is expected to get less than an inch of accumulating snow, with about 1 to 2 inches possible along the Ohio River.

Otherwise today will be cloudy and cold, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

Lows will be around 30 degrees overnight.

Around round of precipitation is possible Wednesday, but this time it’s rain.

The chance for showers start mid-morning, but will be likely around the early evening and overnight.

Morning rain showers could include some freezing rain and result in slick roads, according to the NWS.

Highs will be around 38 degrees and will stay in the upper 30s overnight.

Showers will come to an end overnight, with cloudy skies expected Thursday.

Highs will be around 38, but temperatures will drop to the low 30s and high 20s during the day. Overnight temperatures will be in the teens.

