Mostly sunny but mild today, tonight

ajc.com

Weather
By
18 minutes ago
X

High pressure will bring dry weather and a slow moderation of temperatures this weekend.

Several chances for light precipitation return by the middle of next week as a warmer weather pattern develops, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Slightly above normal temperatures are expected by midweek.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 42 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night as lows drop down to 30 degrees.

Monday brings temperatures in the lower 50s and partial sunshine. Some gusty winds may accompany from 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after 1 a.m. Lows will fall around 40 degrees.

On Tuesday, highs will be near 54 degrees over partly sunny skies. The night will brings partial overcast skies as lows fall around 34 degrees.

Wednesday will start off partly sunny, with a chance of rain showers expected after 1 p.m. Highs will be near 56 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 38 degrees. A chance of rain showers may be possible too

In Other News
1
Mostly sunny this afternoon, cold with light winds today
2
Mostly cloudy, cold today ahead of sunnier, warmer weekend
3
Snow flurries linger today, warmer temps on the way
4
Mostly cloudy, bitterly cold today
5
Mostly sunny with very cold temps today, tonight

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.