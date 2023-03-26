Mostly sunny but mild, a chance of rain tonight

Overall, today is much more quieter with calm winds and no storm in sight. Sunday night may see a chance of precipitation between midnight and 2 a.m. and then again after 2 a.m. Despite the chance of rain showers, it’ll be mostly cloudy and mild with a low around 42 degrees.

Monday brings a mostly cloudy day, with a possibility of rain before 2 p.m. The high will be near 58 degrees and the overnight low will drop to 38 degrees.