Mostly sunny, breezy, bitterly cold with scattered snow

Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and bitterly cold with scattered snow showers during the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Around dawn, wind chills will be as low as minus two degrees with wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Winds will gradually fall as temperatures rise to around 27 degrees.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 16 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with highs around 32 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 20 degrees.
Saturday will be slightly warmer, with highs around 39 degrees under sunny skies. Overnight, it will be mostly clear with lows around 29 degrees.
