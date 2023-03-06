Mostly sunny and warmish temps today, a chance of rain tonight

Tuesday’s nighttime is partly cloudy and cold.

The overnight low will fall around 28 degrees.

Some sunshine is on the forecast for Wednesday with temperatures reaching a high near 47 degrees. Conditions overnight will be cold but partly cloudy.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s. A 50% chance of rain and snow is possible Thursday night but otherwise will be mostly cloudy.

Lows will fall in the mid-30s.

Rain strikes on Friday.