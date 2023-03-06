Mostly sunny and warmish temps today, a chance of rain tonight

Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions go together today.
Temperatures will hit near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Wind gusts will go from 8 to 17 mph throughout the day.
Overnight, expect a chance of rain showers before 11 p.m. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy with wind gusts ranging from 10 to 13 mph.
The low will fall around 39 degrees.
A partly sunny and breezy day is set in store for Tuesday, with a high near 47 degrees. Wind gusts will be around 15 mph throughout the day and 9 to 13 mph overnight, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday’s nighttime is partly cloudy and cold.
The overnight low will fall around 28 degrees.
Some sunshine is on the forecast for Wednesday with temperatures reaching a high near 47 degrees. Conditions overnight will be cold but partly cloudy.
Temperatures overnight will fall around 28 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s. A 50% chance of rain and snow is possible Thursday night but otherwise will be mostly cloudy.
Lows will fall in the mid-30s.
Rain strikes on Friday.
